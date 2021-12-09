The Graph Market Capitalization Achieves $3.52 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $213.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00227252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.