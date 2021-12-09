The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $117.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $70.55. 106,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. Joint has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

