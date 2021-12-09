The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Cut by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

