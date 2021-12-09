The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

