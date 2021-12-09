The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $713.32

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 713.32 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 806.60 ($10.70). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 806.60 ($10.70), with a volume of 3,537,712 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.55) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.39).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 744.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.62. The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($132,180.08).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

