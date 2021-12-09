The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

