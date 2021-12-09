The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 35,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

