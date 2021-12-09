The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

