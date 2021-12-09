Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $638.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $614.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

