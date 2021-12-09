TheStreet Upgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to “C”

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
