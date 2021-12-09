TheStreet Upgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to “C”

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

