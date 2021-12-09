Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Shares Up 43%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) shares were up 43% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 48,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 32,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

