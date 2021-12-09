Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $28.23 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

