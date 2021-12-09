Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:THO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

