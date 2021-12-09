Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.82. 45,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,620. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.