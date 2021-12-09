Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.82. 45,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,620. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.
THO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
