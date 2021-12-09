Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 343 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

