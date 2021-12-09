Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $73.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63.

