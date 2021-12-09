thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.57 ($14.12).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.47 ($10.64) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.