Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.17 million.

TLYS opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $488.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

