TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €29.90 ($33.60) and last traded at €30.00 ($33.71). Approximately 3,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.40 ($35.28).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.45.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

