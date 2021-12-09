Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,980,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,733. Toast has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

