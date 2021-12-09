Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of TOL opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $73.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

