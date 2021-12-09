Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Shares of TOL opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $73.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

