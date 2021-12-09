Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

