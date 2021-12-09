Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

