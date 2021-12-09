Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $440,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $330.56 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $919.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average is $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

