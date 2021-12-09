Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $231.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.50. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,385. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

