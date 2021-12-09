Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $240.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

