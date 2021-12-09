Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 12,624 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

