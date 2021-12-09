Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $275.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.15 and its 200 day moving average is $262.41. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.95 and a fifty-two week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

