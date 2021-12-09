Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.31 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

