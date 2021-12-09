Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.