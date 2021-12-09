Tornado Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Tornado has a total market cap of $441,921.74 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.65 or 0.00153915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.93 or 0.08588549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.58 or 0.99692842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

