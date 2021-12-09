Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Torrid traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 24661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

