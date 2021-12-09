Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CURV opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $608,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

