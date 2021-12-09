Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

