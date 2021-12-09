Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

