Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $135,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.20. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.