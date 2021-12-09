Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 125,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

NYSE:DHI opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $108.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,293,936. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

