Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

TMUS stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.