Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 190 ($2.52) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s current price.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

LON:TOWN opened at GBX 134 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.