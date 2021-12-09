Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,950 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

