Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price Down 6%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.21. 12,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 926,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

