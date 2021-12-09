Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

