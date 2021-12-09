TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 73.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

