Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,065 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,557.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,793.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.