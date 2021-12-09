Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,429 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,949. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

