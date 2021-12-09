Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,376 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 75,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,599. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

