Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,805,000 after buying an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 100,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 533,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,883. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.

