Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,517. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average of $169.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

