Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $193.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

